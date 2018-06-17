Paragon (PRG) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.28 Million

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Paragon has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paragon has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $108,447.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paragon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00001237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003549 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00017975 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015548 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00587814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00251879 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00094855 BTC.

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon’s launch date was October 26th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,936,600 tokens. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

