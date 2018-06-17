Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Park-Ohio from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio traded up $0.15, reaching $39.45, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 25,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,920. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $492.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.79.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $405.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.33 million. equities analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, insider Edward F. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $142,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,644,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,722,772.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward F. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,884 shares of company stock worth $1,910,912. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 119,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth about $1,371,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio in the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 187,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.