Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, May 23rd, MarketBeat reports. Seaport Global Securities currently has $39.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PE. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parsley Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Parsley Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Parsley Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.87.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of PE traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.95. 7,991,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,927. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of -0.51.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $392.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,681 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,331,707.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,502,900.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,714,404.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,181 shares of company stock worth $1,859,783. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.