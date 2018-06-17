Partnerre (NYSE:PRE) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Partnerre (NYSE:PRE) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Partnerre earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.9799906471387 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Partnerre opened at $140.52 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Partnerre has a 12-month low of $111.52 and a 12-month high of $141.25.

About Partnerre

PartnerRe Ltd. is the holding company engaged in the international reinsurance and insurance business. The Company operates in three segments: Non-life, Life and Health, and Corporate and Other. The Non-life segment’s operations are classified as North America, Global (Non-U.S.) Property and Casualty (Global (Non-U.S.) P&C), Global Specialty and Catastrophe.

Receive News & Ratings for Partnerre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partnerre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.