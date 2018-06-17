Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) Given a €22.40 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) has been assigned a €22.40 ($26.05) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 8th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on P1Z. Oddo Bhf set a €24.55 ($28.55) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. equinet set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.06 ($25.65).

Patrizia Immobilien opened at €24.26 ($28.21) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Patrizia Immobilien has a one year low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a one year high of €24.34 ($28.30).

