Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.06 Million

Analysts expect Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) to announce $144.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.10 million. Pattern Energy Group reported sales of $107.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will report full-year sales of $529.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $440.58 million to $585.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $612.11 million per share, with estimates ranging from $515.06 million to $790.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pattern Energy Group.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.17. Pattern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $111.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PEGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pattern Energy Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pattern Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGI traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.44. 679,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,187. Pattern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 97.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 889.47%.

In other news, Director Douglas G. Hall acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 204,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

