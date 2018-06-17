Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.41% of Patterson Companies worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 831.6% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 130,048 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,710,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 376,747 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Patterson Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Northcoast Research set a $38.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.03.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.