Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,376,031 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the April 30th total of 9,844,124 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,632,068 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 16.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDCO. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.03.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.38. 2,019,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,402. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Patterson Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 346.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

