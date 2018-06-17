Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 3,800 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Paycom Software comprises approximately 1.6% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Paycom Software worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,772,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 4,800 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $528,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.27, for a total transaction of $5,213,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,100 shares of company stock valued at $15,594,731. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. First Analysis lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

NYSE PAYC opened at $112.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $64.50 and a 12-month high of $118.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $153.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.