Paylocity (PCTY) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Paylocity earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 44.7415469312308 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.72 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. First Analysis raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Paylocity traded up $1.23, hitting $62.82, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 275,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,457. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.80, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.00. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $63.21.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $113.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 39,862 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $2,393,314.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,073,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,459,304.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 80,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $4,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,072 shares of company stock worth $13,904,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

