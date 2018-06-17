Wedbush Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $100.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, June 8th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of PayPal to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $85.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,710,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,472,223. The company has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $86.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $1,304,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $1,973,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,284,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,482 shares of company stock worth $14,689,631. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 417,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.