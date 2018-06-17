Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in PayPal (PYPL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 7.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 45,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $2,137,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,044,546.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 16,778 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,304,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,482 shares of company stock worth $14,689,631. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of PayPal to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $85.31. 8,710,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,472,223. The company has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $86.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

