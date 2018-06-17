PayPal (PYPL) Shares Sold by Mark Asset Management Corp

Mark Asset Management Corp lessened its position in PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,109 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 3.1% of Mark Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mark Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,404,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,109,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,405 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,404,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,330 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,270,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,205,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,475,000 after purchasing an additional 717,478 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $86.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,927,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,038,753.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $413,091.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,689,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of PayPal to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

