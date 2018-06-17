White Elm Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal (PYPL)

White Elm Capital LLC cut its holdings in PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 3.0% of White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in PayPal by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 45,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush upped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on PayPal to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,304,657.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $2,137,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,297 shares in the company, valued at $29,044,546.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,482 shares of company stock worth $14,689,631. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $85.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,710,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,472,223. PayPal has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $86.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. PayPal had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that PayPal will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

