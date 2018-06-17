PayPoint (LON:PAY) PT Raised to GBX 1,000 at Liberum Capital

PayPoint (LON:PAY) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 980 ($13.05) to GBX 1,000 ($13.31) in a report released on Thursday, May 24th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,162 ($15.47) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

PayPoint traded up GBX 20 ($0.27), reaching GBX 1,060 ($14.11), during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 200,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,880. PayPoint has a 12 month low of GBX 762 ($10.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,098 ($14.62).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st will be paid a GBX 55.10 ($0.73) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $27.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, and North America. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobile, e-money vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery services; and retail services comprising ATM, payment cards, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, receipt advertising, and charges for failed direct debits, as well as other transactions.

