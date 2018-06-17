PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Holdings Cut by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,624 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.69. 3,517,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. PBF Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.09%. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Howard Weil cut PBF Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PBF Energy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

