PCCW (PCCWY) and KT (KT) Head to Head Comparison

PCCW (OTCMKTS: PCCWY) and KT (NYSE:KT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PCCW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of KT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PCCW and KT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCCW $4.75 billion 0.93 $288.16 million N/A N/A KT $21.05 billion 0.33 $415.40 million $0.88 15.90

KT has higher revenue and earnings than PCCW.

Risk & Volatility

PCCW has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KT has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PCCW and KT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A KT 3 1 0 0 1.25

Profitability

This table compares PCCW and KT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCCW N/A N/A N/A KT N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

PCCW pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. KT pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. KT pays out 44.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

KT beats PCCW on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCCW

There is no company description available for PCCW Ltd.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; Internet phone services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services, including Internet protocol television (IPTV) services; and data communication services, including leased line and dedicated broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers. It also provides mobile voice and data telecommunications services; and credit card processing and other financial services, as well as sells mobile handsets. In addition, the company offers information technology and network services, such as consulting, designing, building, and maintaining systems and communication networks; satellite TV services; network services, such as cloud computing services; and security services. Further, it plans and develops commercial and office buildings and condominiums, as well as leases buildings; and develops media contents. Additionally, the company provides call center services; software development and data processing; Internet banking ASP and security solutions; and mobile marketing, system integration and maintenance, PCS distribution, TV contents, asset management and consulting, cloud system implementation, E-learning, and data center development services. KT Corporation also engages in the management of sports group; and music contents investment, technology business finance, medicine and pharmacy development, foreign investment, and advertising service activities. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 18,892,000 mobile subscribers and 7.0 million IPTV subscribers. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea.

