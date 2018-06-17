Head to Head Survey: EVINE Live (EVLV) versus PCM (PCMI)

EVINE Live (NASDAQ: EVLV) and PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVINE Live and PCM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVINE Live $648.22 million 0.12 $140,000.00 ($0.01) -118.00 PCM $2.19 billion 0.09 $3.09 million $1.08 14.77

PCM has higher revenue and earnings than EVINE Live. EVINE Live is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

EVINE Live has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCM has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.3% of EVINE Live shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of PCM shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of EVINE Live shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of PCM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EVINE Live and PCM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVINE Live 0 0 3 0 3.00 PCM 0 0 2 0 3.00

EVINE Live presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.49%. PCM has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.76%. Given EVINE Live’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EVINE Live is more favorable than PCM.

Profitability

This table compares EVINE Live and PCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVINE Live 0.05% 1.90% 0.61% PCM 0.08% 11.19% 2.09%

Summary

PCM beats EVINE Live on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVINE Live

EVINE Live Inc. operates as a multiplatform video commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics, which include home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, mattresses, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, including skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, such as apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million cable and satellite television homes, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as ValueVision Media, Inc. and changed its name to EVINE Live Inc. in November 2014. EVINE Live Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About PCM

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, IT management and other IT services, and technical certifications and operational expertise in various practice areas; and selection, implementation, and IT solutions comprising security, virtualization, data services, unified communications, and infrastructure, as well as software asset management and software value-added reseller services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individuals; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, e-commerce channels, and technology services teams, as well as cloud data centers, field services organizations, and online extranets. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

