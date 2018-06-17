PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,117 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 60,464 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.05% of PDC Energy worth $34,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,704,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $426,779,000 after buying an additional 60,447 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,483,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,816,000 after buying an additional 202,845 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,158,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,766,000 after buying an additional 139,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,793,761 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $92,451,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,662,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after buying an additional 727,517 shares during the last quarter.

PDCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price objective on PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on PDC Energy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.35.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Daniel Willson Amidon sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $507,398.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,757.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry F. Mazza sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,768. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDC Energy opened at $57.29 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.66.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.34). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

