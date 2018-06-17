Peabody Energy’s (BTU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at MKM Partners

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by MKM Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 6th. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the coal producer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

BTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

NYSE:BTU opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The coal producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.80 EPS. analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $41,535.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy B. Schwetz sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $34,446.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,269.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,519 shares of company stock worth $129,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,692 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 75,027 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.