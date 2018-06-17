Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $7.70 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 191,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in General Mills by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $253,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,877.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS opened at $45.43 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $61.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

