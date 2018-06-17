Frontier Smart Technologies Group (FST) Price Target Lowered to GBX 85 at Peel Hunt

Frontier Smart Technologies Group (LON:FST) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 150 ($2.00) to GBX 85 ($1.13) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 7th. The firm currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Frontier Smart Technologies Group opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.98) on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Frontier Smart Technologies Group has a 12 month low of GBX 82 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.80).

About Frontier Smart Technologies Group

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited, a technology company, engages in the commercial exploitation of wireless technologies and systems in the radio and smart audio sectors in the United States, North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers chips, modules, and software for consumer audio devices.

