Peel Hunt Cuts Hastings Group (HSTG) Price Target to GBX 300

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 315 ($4.19) to GBX 300 ($3.99) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd. They currently have an add rating on the stock.

HSTG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 332 ($4.42) price target on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 315 ($4.19) to GBX 341 ($4.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.66) price objective on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Investec cut their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 350 ($4.66) to GBX 325 ($4.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 350 ($4.66) to GBX 265 ($3.53) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hastings Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 298.82 ($3.98).

Hastings Group traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04), reaching GBX 255.80 ($3.41), during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,103,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. Hastings Group has a twelve month low of GBX 244 ($3.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 336.70 ($4.48).

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Retail. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

