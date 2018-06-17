Peel Hunt Increases Ibstock (IBST) Price Target to GBX 300

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its price target lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 285 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.99) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, May 24th. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IBST. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 292 ($3.89) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Numis Securities upped their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 270 ($3.59) to GBX 288 ($3.83) and gave the company an add rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 300 ($3.99) to GBX 315 ($4.19) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 310 ($4.13) to GBX 330 ($4.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upped their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 280 ($3.73) to GBX 310 ($4.13) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 300.25 ($4.00).

Shares of Ibstock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03), hitting GBX 297.40 ($3.96), during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. Ibstock has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.50 ($2.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 299.10 ($3.98).

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company also provides concrete lintels; precast products for the house building and rail sectors; and concrete architectural masonry walling blocks.

