Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) in a research report released on Thursday, May 31st.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 946 ($12.59) to GBX 1,011 ($13.46) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Abcam to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,240 ($16.51) to GBX 1,230 ($16.38) in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,135.25 ($15.11).

Get Abcam alerts:

Shares of LON:ABC traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,299 ($17.29). 417,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,233. Abcam has a 12 month low of GBX 9.73 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,290 ($17.17).

About Abcam

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies, biochemicals, isotype controls, flow cytometry multi-color selectors, kits, loading controls, lysates, peptides, proteins, slides, tags and cell markers, and tools and reagents.

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.