Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Frontier Smart Technologies Group (FST)

Frontier Smart Technologies Group (LON:FST)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of FST traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 73.50 ($0.98). 118,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,980. Frontier Smart Technologies Group has a 12-month low of GBX 82 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 210 ($2.80).

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Company Profile

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited, a technology company, engages in the commercial exploitation of wireless technologies and systems in the radio and smart audio sectors in the United States, North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers chips, modules, and software for consumer audio devices.

