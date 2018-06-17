Keywords Studios (KWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research report released on Wednesday, May 30th. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,900 ($25.30) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,850 ($24.63).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,865 ($24.83) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,848 ($24.60).

LON KWS traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,866 ($24.84). The stock had a trading volume of 145,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,596. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 570 ($7.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,848 ($24.60).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This is a boost from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland, Japan, Italy, Canada, the United States, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Spain. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

