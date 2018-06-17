Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 30th.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HFG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Numis Securities upgraded Hilton Food Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.31) to GBX 1,075 ($14.31) in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 898 ($11.96).

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

LON:HFG traded up GBX 14 ($0.19) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 928 ($12.36). 107,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,780. Hilton Food Group has a 1-year low of GBX 620 ($8.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 900 ($11.98).

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Philip Heffer sold 50,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 940 ($12.51), for a total transaction of £473,431 ($630,316.87).

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail meat packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products, as well as trades in meat products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.