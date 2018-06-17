PeepCoin (PCN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $465,208.00

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex, Cryptohub and Bleutrade. PeepCoin has a total market cap of $16.18 million and $465,208.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PeepCoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00039759 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00086753 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000618 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SafeCoin (SFE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 55,354,972,574 coins and its circulating supply is 16,154,972,574 coins. The official message board for PeepCoin is medium.com/dapscoinofficial. PeepCoin’s official website is dapscoin.com. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /r/DAPSCoin. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

