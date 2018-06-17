Peercoin (PPC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $539,753.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $39.46 million and approximately $539,753.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00024464 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade and WEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,509.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $850.20 or 0.13078500 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00025121 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00040213 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00740654 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00173844 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.42 or 0.02206200 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00016247 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00021133 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 24,812,422 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade By Trade, YoBit, The Rock Trading, Livecoin, Poloniex, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange, Coingi, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand, WEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

