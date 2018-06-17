Pegasus Partners Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Index accounts for about 8.4% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $38,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index during the first quarter worth $2,283,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 29.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 636,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 17.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Index traded down $0.40, reaching $280.31, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 5,039,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609,085. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 1 year low of $241.58 and a 1 year high of $288.69.

About iShares S&P 500 Index

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

