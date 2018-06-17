Pembina Pipeline (PPL) PT Raised to C$48.00 at Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 22nd. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.75.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline traded down C$0.01, hitting C$45.24, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 3,419,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,529. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$37.60 and a 1 year high of C$46.17.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.95 billion.

In other news, Director Douglas James Arnell bought 600 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$44.65 per share, with a total value of C$26,790.00. Also, insider Michael H. Dilger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.94, for a total value of C$169,700.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.