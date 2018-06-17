Pengrowth Energy (PGF) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PGF. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Pengrowth Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.95 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Pengrowth Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pengrowth Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$1.15 target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pengrowth Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.20 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.95.

PGF stock opened at C$0.86 on Thursday. Pengrowth Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$1.52.

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pengrowth Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.26% and a negative net margin of 179.98%. The firm had revenue of C$125.20 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Seymour Schulich purchased 4,000,000 shares of Pengrowth Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.12 per share, with a total value of C$4,480,000.00. Also, Director Kelvin Johnston purchased 70,000 shares of Pengrowth Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,095,000 shares of company stock worth $4,579,900.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids.

