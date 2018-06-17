Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $3.99 Million Position in State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,397 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of State Bank Financial worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in State Bank Financial during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in State Bank Financial during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in State Bank Financial by 15,144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in State Bank Financial by 57.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in State Bank Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Bank Financial opened at $34.27 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. State Bank Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). State Bank Financial had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $65.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.25 million. research analysts anticipate that State Bank Financial Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. State Bank Financial’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

STBZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of State Bank Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

State Bank Financial Company Profile

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

