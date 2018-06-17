Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a report released on Friday, June 8th, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.82.

Penn National Gaming opened at $33.07 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.46. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -138.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.70 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 92.84% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Peter M. Carlino sold 84,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $2,846,722.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,815.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 16,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $567,700.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,350.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,388 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,045. 10.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $71,807,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 64.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,337,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,383,000 after purchasing an additional 920,184 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,481,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,210,000 after purchasing an additional 723,929 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,344,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,111,000 after purchasing an additional 714,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 839.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 660,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,335,000 after purchasing an additional 589,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

