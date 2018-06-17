Insider Buying: Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Director Buys 700 Shares of Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Director Bridget O’rourke acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.40 per share, for a total transaction of $109,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Penumbra opened at $155.05 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Penumbra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.75 and a fifty-two week high of $167.35. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15,505.00, a PEG ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 0.11.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.98 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Penumbra from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,998,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

