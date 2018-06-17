Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:PFIS traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.57. 34,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,624. Peoples Financial Services has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $370.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.76 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 20.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 27.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and demand deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, and credit card loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

