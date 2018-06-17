Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. Peoples Utah Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.97 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 20.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp traded up $0.25, reaching $36.95, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 53,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $38.10.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $52,615.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $795,139 in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth $206,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 538,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,327,000 after buying an additional 127,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.