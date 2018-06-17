Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, May 30th.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

PUB stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $685.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.97 million. sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $73,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $54,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $795,139. 18.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 538,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after purchasing an additional 127,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 61,760 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 289,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,893 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

