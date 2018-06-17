Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $75.32 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,100 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.7% of Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $75,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,678,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,497,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,152,000 after purchasing an additional 996,562 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,779,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,410,000 after purchasing an additional 972,517 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,168,000 after purchasing an additional 899,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $107.61 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $122.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $130.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

