Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo opened at $107.61 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $149.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $130.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

