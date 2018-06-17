Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Increased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises about 1.3% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 327.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 2,358.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moody’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.08.

In other news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,862 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total transaction of $1,019,108.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 26,254 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $4,530,127.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,869,151.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,086 shares of company stock valued at $19,107,870. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s opened at $176.80 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $118.33 and a 1-year high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 1,599.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.00%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

