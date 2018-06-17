Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Permian Basin Royalty Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.0124728067476 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th.

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust opened at $9.16 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $423.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.50. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.80% and a return on equity of 5,529.95%. The company had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

