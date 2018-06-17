Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, and fragrances. The company’s collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress and casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear and men’s and women’s swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands including Perry Ellis, Jantzen, Cubavera, Munsingwear, Savane, Original Penguin, Grand Slam, Natural Issue, Pro Player, the Havanera Co., Axis, Tricots St. Raphael, Gotcha, Girl Star and MCD. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties including Dockers for outerwear, Nike and JAG for swimwear, and PING and PGA TOUR for golf apparel. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Perry Ellis International in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perry Ellis International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

PERY stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.97. 214,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,337. The stock has a market cap of $443.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.40. Perry Ellis International has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.47 million. Perry Ellis International had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Perry Ellis International will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Perry Ellis International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,537,000 after buying an additional 51,502 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Perry Ellis International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 369,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Perry Ellis International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Perry Ellis International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,165,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Perry Ellis International by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 72,871 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perry Ellis International Company Profile

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products, accessories, and fragrances. It operates through four segments: Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. It provides men's wear, including career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, and activewear; and womenswear, such as dresses, sportswear, swimwear, and activewear.

