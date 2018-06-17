Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $884,000 Stake in PayPal (PYPL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 243.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in PayPal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 47,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Waldron LP increased its position in PayPal by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron LP now owns 4,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 24.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in PayPal by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,710,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,472,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $86.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. analysts expect that PayPal will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $413,091.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $1,304,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,482 shares of company stock worth $14,689,631. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. ValuEngine upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on PayPal to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

