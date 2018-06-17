Personal Capital Advisors Corp Invests $294,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,087,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,782,000 after buying an additional 566,100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in PPG Industries by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG Industries traded up $1.42, hitting $105.38, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 3,221,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.66. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.36 and a 1 year high of $122.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.10). PPG Industries had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PPG Industries to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.