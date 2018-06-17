Peter Lockhard Sells 1,451 Shares of Points International Ltd. (PTS) Stock

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) insider Peter Lockhard sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.25, for a total transaction of C$27,931.75.

TSE PTS traded up C$0.82 on Friday, hitting C$19.48. 38,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,176. Points International Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$9.71 and a 1-year high of C$19.62.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

