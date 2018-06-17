Peter Southby Buys 16 Shares of Emis Group Plc (EMIS) Stock

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby bought 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.59) per share, with a total value of £151.36 ($201.52).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 14th, Peter Southby bought 16 shares of Emis Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 918 ($12.22) per share, with a total value of £146.88 ($195.55).

Emis Group opened at GBX 901 ($12.00) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Emis Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 9.42 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,034 ($13.77).

Emis Group (LON:EMIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 47.20 ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 46.30 ($0.62) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). The firm had revenue of £160.35 million during the quarter. Emis Group had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

Separately, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Emis Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.31) to GBX 880 ($11.72) in a report on Wednesday, March 14th.

About Emis Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

