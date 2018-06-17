Petmed Express Inc (PETS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

PETS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Petmed Express to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

Shares of PETS opened at $37.94 on Friday. Petmed Express has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The company has a market cap of $761.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Petmed Express had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Petmed Express will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Petmed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,425,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Petmed Express by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats to retail customers. It provides non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, antibiotics, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.