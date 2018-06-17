Petmed Express (PETS) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Jun 17th, 2018

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

PETS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Petmed Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petmed Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Petmed Express to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

PETS stock opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. Petmed Express has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $905.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $67.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Petmed Express’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Petmed Express will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Petmed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

In other Petmed Express news, Director Frank J. Formica sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $208,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETS. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats to retail customers. It provides non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, antibiotics, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Analyst Recommendations for Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

